Save on your water bill this summer with Orbit B-hyve smart watering controllers from $48

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a selection of Orbit B-hyve Smart Sprinkler Controllers priced from $48 shipped. Our favorite is the 12-zone Alexa-enabled Indoor/Outdoor Controller for $79 shipped. Matched at Amazon. Normally fetching around $90 at Amazon, but going for up to $120 at Lowe’s, today’s deal marks a return to an all-time low that we’ve only seen a handful of times before. If you’re looking for a way to cut down on watering when it’s not needed, a smart sprinkler controller is an absolute must. It connects to your Wi-Fi network and ties into both Android and iOS apps, as well as a web control interface and Alexa integration to round out its smart home capabilities. It also features weather sense technology that can tailor watering based on site conditions, like soil type, slope, sun/shade, historical and live weather feeds, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. This is far from the only watering controller on sale today, so be sure to swing by Home Depot to view everything included here.

Do you need to make one faucet bib two? Well, this adapter gives you individual control over two faucet hookups from a single spigot. It’s available on Amazon for $20 and is a must-have for homes that only have a few hose bibs around the house.

After making your outdoor space smarter, be sure to turn you attention to the inside of your home. Right now, we’re tracking the Nest Learning Thermostat at $199. This is a $50 discount from its normal $249 going rate and marks a new 2021 low that we’ve tracked. Nest’s thermostat will learn your habits and patterns to provide a heating and cooling experienced tailored to you and your home. Since everyone has different needs, whether you’re home or at the office most of the day, this is a great way to just let technology do the heavy lifting.

More on Orbit’s B-hyve 12-zone Sprinkler Controller:

ULTIMATE WI-FI AND TIMER CONTROL: The B-hyve app is fully functional for android, iOS or web devices and gives you control wherever you need it program your timer on the app, at the timer, or let the weather-based software create a program for you

SMART WATERING: Weather sense technology provides watering based on site conditions such as slope, soil type, sun/shade, historical et and live weather feeds, it automatically adjusts your controller to deliver the right amount of water to your plants

EASY TO INSTALL AND USE: Utilize the swing panel for easy access to the angled wiring terminals, which makes wiring simple and convenient and the plug-and-go line cord that can also be cut for hardwired applications

