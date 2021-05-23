FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro with ANC are down to $80 (New low, save 38%)

Reg. $130 $80

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds at $79.99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Normally fetching $130 like you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 38% in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low. Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro arrive with active noise cancellation alongside up to 26-hour battery life thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case. That’s on top of personalized EQ features for getting the perfect sound and six built-in microphones for taking calls. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which largely agrees with the 4.3/5 star rating from over 1,200 customers at Amazon. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Anker Soundcore Life P2 instead. This pair of more affordable true wireless earbuds arrive with a $40 price tag alongside an IPX7 waterproof design and up to 40-hour battery life. You will miss out on the noise cancellation features noted above, but will make out for less cash. Not to mention, there’s a 4.3/5 star rating from over 26,000 customers.

Last week, we saw a collection of Anker iPhone and Android essentials go on sale for $13. So once the audio part of your on-the-go setup has been upgraded, be sure to check out all of these discounted chargers and other accessories.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro features:

Choose your scenario via the Soundcore app and listen as ambient sounds disappear to leave you with nothing but pure sound. Get a 45% boost to your bass, and a 30% wider frequency bandwidth than ordinary drivers. Drivers coated with 10 hardened nano-layers offer incredible stiffness to generate stunning accuracy and clarity.

