Apple’s prev-gen. Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro drops to low of $98 (Save 51%)

Amazon currently offers the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) at $98 shipped. Normally fetching $199, today’s offer amounts to 51% in savings, beats the previous discount by $22, and marks a new all-time low. If you’re like me and still rocking Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro, today’s discount is a notable way to either upgrade the typing experience with an official accessory, or refresh that worn out model you picked up back at launch. Snapping magnetically to the back of your device, the case uses a built-in Smart Connector so you won’t have to worry about charging. Get a closer look our hands-on review and then head below for more.

For comparison, today’s discounts on Apple’s official offerings are actually more affordable than many of the trusted third-party options out there. So if you’re looking to pair a keyboard case with iPad Pro, the featured price cuts are hard to pass up. But for a more affordable alternative, Logitech’s K480 Multi Device Keyboard is a more budget-friendly option to consider at $34.

But if you’re looking for a more high-end typing experience, we’re still seeing the lowest price of the year on Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, as well. Having dropped from its $349 going rate, you can lock in this official accessory for $299. Then go hit up our Apple guide for even more of the best deals.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio features:

The Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro and iPad Air (3rd generation) is a full-size keyboard when you need one, and provides elegant front and back protection when you don’t. With two convenient viewing angles and no charging or pairing required, it’s simple to just attach the keyboard and start typing.

