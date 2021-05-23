FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon takes up to 85% off popular fiction Kindle eBooks from $1, today only

-
AmazonMediaKindle
85% off From $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of popular fiction Kindle eBooks starting for $4.99 or less. All of the offers in today’s sale will become a permanent addition to your library, with prices starting at $0.99 and delivering some of the best prices to date. Down from the usual $10 to $20 price tags, you’ll find everything from mysteries and thrillers, and young adult, nonfiction, and romance books in the sale. Everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings across the board and many have even garnered best-seller status, as well, which is to be expected since we’re talking about top titles here. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable Kindle eBooks in today’s sale:

Don’t forget that you can scoop up plenty of other discounts in our media guide today, as well. But then be sure to check out all of the Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies, as a new assortment of titles just dropped earlier in the week. That gives you a chance to expand your reading list with yet another new eBook, and at no cost.

