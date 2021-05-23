Upgrade the patio for spring with Solo Stove’s stainless steel fire pit at $280 (Save $70)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Solo Stove (99% positivie all-time feedback from 7,900+) via Amazon offers its Bonefire Fire Pit for $279.98 shipped. Normally fetching $350, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings and drops the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. If hanging out on the patio is high on your list of ways to enjoy this spring and summer, today’s discount on the Solo Stove is worth a look. This fire pit delivers a stainless steel design complete with a modern cylindrical design. Over 650 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the unique design and stainless steel build just aren’t doing anything for you, this 22-inch fire pit at Amazon will do the trick with a much more affordable $45 price tag. While it won’t look quite as nice as the lead deal, this one will have you ready for s’mores and the like come summer much the same. Plus, there’s a 4.4/5 star rating from over 10,000 customers.

Solo Stove Bonefire Fire Pit features:

The world’s most unique fire pit, pushes the limits of both combustion airflow efficiency and minimalist outdoor design with its all stainless steel construction. It was painstakingly engineered to provide a backyard fire experience that cannot be replicated. Strategically placed holes in the double-wall structure draw in air from the bottom and feed the heated oxygen to the top, resulting in a spectacular secondary burn.

