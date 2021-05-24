FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro sees first Amazon discount at $50 off

-
Amazon low $50 off

Amazon s currently offering Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $749 shipped. Normally fetching $799, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, matches the all-time low we saw as a pre-order discount at the start of the month, and is the very first Amazon discount to date.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro arrives powered by the M1 chip that has graced its most recent Macs. Alongside its 11-inch Liquid Retina display, you’ll be able to count on all of the power of a MacBook thanks to Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support. That’s alongside all-day battery life, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

Then make sure to leverage your savings while upgrading to the latest from Apple and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

But if you can get away with an iPadOS experience that isn’t quite as pro, this morning saw a series of new all-time lows go live on the latest iPad Air. Bringing down prices to as low as $550, you’ll be able to save on entry-level models alongside Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations and more at up to $79 off.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

