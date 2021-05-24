FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s Roav DashCam S1 captures 1080p60 + has built-in GPS at a low of $64

-
AmazonAnker
Amazon low $64

Woot via Amazon is offering the Anker Roav DashCam S1 1080p Dash Camera for $63.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $80 and today’s deal is a match of the all-time low price that we’ve tracked only once before. This dash camera sports 1080p recording, built-in Wi-Fi, and automatic GPS tracking. While most dash cameras only record 1080p30, or sometimes even a slower frame rate, Anker took things up a notch and made the S1 capture 1080p60 for clear, crisp videos. Plus, with the built-in GPS, you’ll be able to go back through old footage and see exactly where it was recorded, which can be crucial for accident documentation or just remembering where your trip took you. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this 128GB microSD card, which will easily store footage from multiple months before it overwrites the oldest recordings. It’s just $19.50, making it easy to pick up with your savings from today’s deal. Plus, if you ever decide to replace the dash camera, this can be used in most standard DSLR or point-and-shoot cameras just the same.

Don’t forget that Anker’s new PowerWave MagSafe Pad Slim is currently seeing its first discount to $18, with much more available in its latest sale. Not only is the MagSafe Pad Slim on sale, but you’ll also find eufy Smart Lock Touch, RoboVac G10 Hybrid, Bolder LC40 Flashlight, and much more.

Anker Roav DashCam S1 Dash Camera features:

  • Full HD: records 60fps to clearly capture speeding vehicles in crisp 1080P resolution.
  • Clear night vision: a high-sensitivity Sony STARVIS Sensor ensures balanced, detailed nighttime capture.
  • Shock-activated: a gravity sensor automatically activates the Camera if your car is bumped to record hit-and-runs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Anker

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

GOOLOO’s 1200A portable jump starter falls to new...
Add bias lighting to your home theater with Govee’...
Amazon’s Fire TV lineup covers 4K content and more, w...
Amazon Basics string lights up to 30% off: 48-foot Edis...
Amazon will leave this sofa at your door for $278 (Reg....
Switch to wood pellets while Masterbuilt’s Smoke ...
Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars buildable helmets, battle pa...
Enjoy a haircut at home with this cordless trimming kit...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $45

Amazon best-selling 1080p dash camera falls to $32 shipped (Reg. $45)

$32 Learn More
Reg. $400+

Arlo 3-camera Pro 2 system secures your home with HomeKit compatibility, more at low of $300

$300 Learn More
$26 off

GOOLOO’s 1200A portable jump starter falls to new low at under $43.50 (Save $26)

$43.50 Learn More
36% off

Add bias lighting to your home theater with Govee’s Bluetooth RGB LED light strip at $9

$9 Learn More

Amazon’s Fire TV lineup covers 4K content and more, which one is right for your setup?

Learn More
30% off

Amazon Basics string lights up to 30% off: 48-foot Edison-style $52 + more from $19

From $19 Learn More
Reg. $330

Amazon will leave this sofa at your door for $278 (Reg. $330)

$278 Learn More
Reg. $144+

Originally $450 Harman Onyx Studio 4 Speaker with Siri access now $100 in all three colorways

$100 Learn More