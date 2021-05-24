Anker’s Roav DashCam S1 captures 1080p60 + has built-in GPS at a low of $64

Woot via Amazon is offering the Anker Roav DashCam S1 1080p Dash Camera for $63.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $80 and today’s deal is a match of the all-time low price that we’ve tracked only once before. This dash camera sports 1080p recording, built-in Wi-Fi, and automatic GPS tracking. While most dash cameras only record 1080p30, or sometimes even a slower frame rate, Anker took things up a notch and made the S1 capture 1080p60 for clear, crisp videos. Plus, with the built-in GPS, you’ll be able to go back through old footage and see exactly where it was recorded, which can be crucial for accident documentation or just remembering where your trip took you. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this 128GB microSD card, which will easily store footage from multiple months before it overwrites the oldest recordings. It’s just $19.50, making it easy to pick up with your savings from today’s deal. Plus, if you ever decide to replace the dash camera, this can be used in most standard DSLR or point-and-shoot cameras just the same.

Don’t forget that Anker’s new PowerWave MagSafe Pad Slim is currently seeing its first discount to $18, with much more available in its latest sale. Not only is the MagSafe Pad Slim on sale, but you’ll also find eufy Smart Lock Touch, RoboVac G10 Hybrid, Bolder LC40 Flashlight, and much more.

Anker Roav DashCam S1 Dash Camera features:

Full HD: records 60fps to clearly capture speeding vehicles in crisp 1080P resolution.

Clear night vision: a high-sensitivity Sony STARVIS Sensor ensures balanced, detailed nighttime capture.

Shock-activated: a gravity sensor automatically activates the Camera if your car is bumped to record hit-and-runs.

