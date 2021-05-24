FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Banana Republic Factory updates your look w/ deals from $10 + extra 15% off your order

-
70% off From $10

Banana Republic Factory offers tees from just $10 and 50 to 70% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, you can save an extra 15% off select styles. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Slim-Fit Linen-Blend Shirt that’s currently marked down to $25 and originally went for $60. This shirt will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and looks nice with shorts or chino pants alike. It’s a lightweight material that’s great for summer and you can choose from over eight color options. Plus, the rounded hem is very flattering. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Banana Republic Factory.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Crepe Mixed Media Tank Top is another must-have from this sale. This tank can be worn throughout any season and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The high neckline is also a classic and flattering as well. It’s currently marked down to just $13 and originally sold for $45.

Our top picks for women include:

