It’s Monday morning and that means it’s time to take a look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We have some solid offers live on Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio as well as a nice price drop on its latest iPad Air, but let’s take a short break to roundup all of this morning’s best game and app deals from the digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D, New Pixels, CookBook, Chess Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS game deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: CookBook – The Recipe Manager: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: New Pixels: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: WealthPlus Net Worth: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Boom2:Volume Boost & Equalizer: FREE (Reg. $14)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Animoog for iPhone: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Model 15 Modular Synthesizer: FREE (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Filtatron: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Jungle Book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Hansel and Gretel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Recent Contacts: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Disk Diet: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on Lovecraft’s Untold Stories:

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories is an action rogue-lite with RPG elements. You explore randomly generated levels based on the H.P. Lovecraft stories, fighting cultists and all kinds of monsters from the Mythos, improving your weapons and gear, solving puzzles and challenges, and looking for clues and knowledge to defeat the Great Old Ones and the Outer Gods.

