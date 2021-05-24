Up to 44% off best-selling Liquid I.V. electrolytes and organic supplements at Amazon from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 44% off MaryRuth organic supplements, Liquid I.V. Hydration electrolytes, and more. One standout is the 16-pack of Liquid I.V. Hydration Energy Immune Support Multipliers for $15.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and cancel the sub after your order ships to redeem the lowest possible price. Regularly $25, today’s offer is more than 35% off the going rate and a great time to stock-up for your summer workouts. This is essentially a non-GMO electrolyte drink mix to “deliver hydration to your bloodstream faster and more efficiently than water alone.” It is made with “clean, premium ingredients” including five essentials like Vitamins B3, B5, B6, B12, and Vitamin C, all inside of a gluten-, soy-, and dairy-free mixture. Not only is it an Amazon best-seller, but it also carries a 4+ star rating from over 53,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

But the Liquid I.V. Hydration deals don’t stop there. You’ll want to hit up this Gold Box landing page for loads more options from the best-selling workout supplement brand. The deals start from around $16 (with the Subscribe & Save detailed above), and included a wide range of flavors and hydration options from the brand.

Also part of today’s Amazon Gold Box sale, we are tracking up to 44% off a range of Mary Ruth’s health supplements. Starting from under $12 Prime shipped, you’ll find everything from Ashwagandha and Melatonin to Omega-3 supplements, turmeric mixtures, and much more right here. Just about every product in the sale carries solid 4+ star ratings as well.

Speaking of your health and exercise routine, you can still score $100 off an Apple Watch Series 6 workout companion night here, just be sure to swing by our sports/fitness hub for even more. We are still tracking some great MyProtein offers as well as a series of outdoor adventure tools and all of this at-home fitness gear from $8.

More on Liquid I.V. Hydration Immune Support Multipliers:

MULTIPLY YOUR HYDRATION Hydration Multiplier, our great tasting, non-GMO electrolyte drink mix, is powered by CTT to deliver hydration to your bloodstream faster and more efficiently than water alone. Enjoy the sunny mix of citrus flavors in our lemon lime powder mix that is equal parts zesty and refreshing.

CTT Effect Our Hydration Multiplier utilizes Cellular Transport Technology, designed to enhance rapid absorption of water and other key nutrients into the bloodstream. One stick of Hydration Multiplier in 16oz of water can provide the same amount of hydration as drinking 2-3 bottles of water and contains 3x the electrolytes of traditional sports drinks with 5 essential vitamins.

