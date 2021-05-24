FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GOOLOO’s 1200A portable jump starter falls to new low at under $43.50 (Save $26)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1200A 18000mAh SuperSafe Portable Jump Starter for $43.39 shipped with the code PZYKJR7E and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally a lofty $70, today’s deal beats our last mention by over $2 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Being 1200A, you’ll find enough power to jump-start an engine of 7.0L with gas or 5.5L with diesel, making this portable battery is a must for any road trip. It’ll also work as a 18000mAh portable power bank to recharge your iPhone or iPad while on-the-go, providing dual-function in your car. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Avoid having a dead battery altogether when you pick up the BLACK+DECKER’s 1.5A Fully Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer. It’s yours for just $20 Prime shipped and will keep your battery topped-off and ready-to-go at a moment’s notice.

Don’t forget that Amazon’s 12V/800mA car battery charger and maintainer is currently down to $16.50 Prime shipped. It’s only 800mA, compared to the 1.5A BLACK+DECKER model above. But, it’ll still keep your battery charged and ready for anything life throws at you on a tighter budget, as long as you’re okay with lengthier charge times.

GOOLOO 1200A Portable Jump Starter features:

POWERFUL LIFE SAVER: This GOOLOO emergency jump starter has enough power (1200A peak current) to jump start most 12 volt vehicles on the road! (up to 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engines) Works with cars, motorcycles, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs, SUVs, lawn mowers, yachts, boat, pickup,snowmobiles, etc. Fully charges in 5 hours and can hold a charge for more than 3 months.

