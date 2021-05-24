FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Originally $450 Harman Onyx Studio 4 Speaker with Siri access now $100 in all three colorways

Reg. $144+ $100

Harman Kardon is now offering its Onyx Studio 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 shipped in black, blue or white. Originally $450 and still listed for as much at Harman Kardon, they currently start at around $144.50 via Amazon third-party sellers and are now matching our previous deal price. Alongside up to eight hours of battery life per charge and dual noise cancelling mics for conference calls, the Onyx comes wrapped in a blue, black, or white fabric finish to match your interior decor. One-button access to Siri and Google Now are joined by the ability to connect a pair of wireless streaming sources to a single speaker and link up to 100 (or just 2) Onyx speakers together for  a bigger sound this summer. Rated 4+ stars from over 1500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

The JBL Flip line is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. The more sporty look and weather resilient design will be a better fit for some folks, not to mention the lighter price tag and 4+ star rating from over 77,000 Amazon customers. Otherwise, save a whole lot more and grab an IPX5 waterproof OontZ Angle 3 with 4+ star ratings from nearly 140,000 Amazon customers at $24 Prime shipped and call it a day. 

Check out our recent breakdown of the Amazon Echo lineup to find out which smart speaker is right for you. Then dig in to some of the ongoing deals we have live on the Belkin SoundForm Elite Alexa/Assistant speakers, this offer on the Google Home Mini Smart Speaker, and even more right here. 

More on the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4:

Providing the perfect balance of great sound, iconic design, and premium materials, the Onyx Studio 4 is the epitome of room-filling audio. Crafted to be the best sounding, full featured, portable Bluetooth speaker in its class, the Onyx Studio 4 offers two device connections, up to 8 hours of playtime and Harman Kardon Connect+, which allows you to connect 100+ speakers with the same feature with the touch of a button. Rounding out the Onyx Studio 4 offerings is a built-in microphone with Voicelogic, echo and noise cancellation for crystal-clear conferencing over the speaker.

