It Takes Two, BIOMUTANT, Days Gone, DOOM Eternal, more PC games on sale today from $10

CDKeys is offering It Takes Two on Origin for $26.99 as a digital download. For comparison, Origin charges $40 for the game, our last mention on console (for a physical copy) was $34, and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This game is unique in that it requires you to play in co-op mode, with no single-player option available. There’s both online and local multiplayer options available here, allowing you to enjoy the game with friends both near and far. Want to learn more? We’ve got announcement coverage of the game, so be sure to give that a read. Not a fan of co-op games? Well, head below for other great titles to jump into.

More games on sale:

More of a space exploration fan? Elite Dangerous’ Odyssey expansion launched last week, allowing players to walk on planets for the first time in the game’s history. We took a deeper dive into what all the update includes right here.

Console gamers won’t want to forget to check out our daily game roundup, either. Plus, we recently found the Seagate Expansion Drive on sale for the Xbox Series X|S, which is down to a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

More on It Takes Two:

Embark on the craziest journey of your life in It Takes Two, a genre-bending platform adventure created purely for co-op. Invite a friend to join for free with Friend’s Pass* and work together across a huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges. Play as the clashing couple Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell. Together, trapped in a fantastical world where the unpredictable hides around every corner, they are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!