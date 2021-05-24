Enjoy a haircut at home with this cordless trimming kit at a low of $28 shipped (40% off)

LiMURAL US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Cordless Haircutting Kit for $27.99 shipped with the code L57U6L6H and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally retailing for $47, this saves 40%, beats our last mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While many states are beginning to open back up, you might have enjoyed not having to pay a barber to cut your hair during the lockdown. This clipper kit is a must-have for at-home haircuts. We have one of these at our house and the trimmer is made from solid metal and is very premium feeling. In the kit, you’ll find a pair of rechargeable clippers, six guards, a comb, cape, and bag to keep it all organized. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 10,000 at-home barbers.

If you already have hair cutting down, it’s time to get your beard game on point. The Black Beard Shaping & Styling Tool is a must-have. I’ve used this for years and love how easy it is for me to shape my beard. You can pick one up for just $10, as well, making it a budget-focused option for staying nice and trimmed.

For those who have battery-powered trimmers still, we recommend checking out this Amazon Basics sale. It includes AA or AAA rechargeable batteries priced from $9, which can help ditch single-use alternatives that you likely have at home right now. There’s plenty of choices to pick in the sale, so be sure to give it a look before leaving today.

More on LiMURAL’s Haircutting Kit:

Mens Hair Clippers Grooming Kit – This is a complete barber sets for cutting hair, which includes a cape, lubricating oil, cleaning brush, and a full-range of guard attachments (3/6/10/13/16/19mm) for different hair lengths (0.5-20.7mm).

All In One Professional Clippers – This multipurpose clipper combines the functions of a hair and a beard trimmer in one device. It includes full-size guide combs to satisfy your needs of trimming your head and face, it is also very suitable for kids or toddlers haircut thanks to low noise and safety blades.

Quiet, Powerful Rotary Motor – The electric clipper’s motor is powerful enough to cut through even the thickest hair with ease. The teeth on the blade are tightly line up with each other to remove hair with no snagging or pulling, offering an effective haircut. Note: Before switching the hair clipper on, please peel the tape and take off the protective cover.

