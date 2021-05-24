Save 30% on highly-rated Osmo learning kits for iPad and more from $17.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Osmo STEAM learning kits headlined by the Genius Starter Kit for iPad at $69.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This iPad-centered learning experience has your little one play through seven different included games involving shapes, problem solving, early physics, and much more. The Osmo Base positions your iPad to provide a digital interface that pairs with Tangram pieces as well as number and word tiles. Over 9,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

But if the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for in order to get the little one learning, there are plenty of other discounts available in today’s sale. Ranging from additional accessories to standalone sets for helping your child get started with the educational action. Prices start at $17.50, providing some more affordable offerings, as well.

Those looking for some new toys for themselves, or older kids, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a collection of the latest LEGO kits on sale for some of the first times. Dropping to all-time lows, you can now save 20% on various creations from Star Wars, Minecraft, Technic, and other themes starting at $12.

Osmo Genius Starter Kit features:

Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

