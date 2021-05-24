FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Summer snack-ready Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender now just $22 (Refurb, Orig. $50)

Reg. $35+ $22

Today only, Woot is offering the refurbished Cuisinart HB-1 Smart Stick Variable Speed Hand Blender for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $50 or more, this one sells for  $35 in refurbished condition at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Perfect for quickly whipping up some summer dips, or even some cocktails, without having to pull out the countertop blender, it features a stainless steel housing, one-touch operation, and 200-watts of power. The 2-speed setup is ideal for blending directly in the pitcher, bowl, or pan and is even great for making whip cream and more. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below. 

While it’s not quite as powerful as today’s lead deal, you can in fact score a brand new Elite Gourmet Electric Immersion Hand Blender for $14 Prime shipped. It only has a single speed setting and drops the power down to 150-watts, but that will likely be more than enough for your summer dips, sauces, and more. Neither of today’s models are quite as modern and feature-rich as the latest NutriBullet Immersion Blender, but they will get the job done.  

While we are talking cooking deal, be sure to hit up this ongoing offer on the Monoprice Sous Vide Cooker, this price drop on Char-Broil’s 5-burner gas grill, and Ninja’s 6-quart Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker. Over in our home goods guide you’ll find some solid furniture offers including Vari’s latest electric standing desks, this Christopher Knight Aidan Mid-Century Modern Sofa, and Martin’s Floating Asymmetrical TV Console, just to name a few. 

More on the Cuisinart Smart Stick Variable Speed Hand Blender:

Cuisinart Smart Stick Variable Speed Hand Blender:  The stylish Cuisinart HB-120PC Smart Stick Variable Speed Hand Blender has a one-touch operation making it easy for you to use one-handed, blending right into a pan, pitcher, or bowl. This 2-speed hand mixer is quick and easy to use and clean.

