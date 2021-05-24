Summer juicer deals up to 40% off: Cuisinart Citrus $18, Bella Extractor $30, more from $7

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Electric Citrus Juicer for $18.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 or so, today’s offer is roughly 40% off the going rate, within about $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. There are certainly other ways to do it, including by hand, but I certainly wish I had one after hand-squeezing an entire bag of limes for the margaritas this past weekend. Features include three pulp control settings, auto-reversing, and a “final spin” function that “extracts more juice from pulp.” Alongside the dishwasher-safe parts, this model can accommodate, limes, lemons, grapefruits and other citrus fruits in those size categories. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you are looking to get a good hand work out in this summer though, save some cash and grab one of these hand squeezers for around $13 Prime shipped instead. I, for one, would spend the extra $5 for the electric model, but this is a very highly-rated option with 4+ star reviews from over 7,700 Amazon customers.

More on the Cuisinart Electric Citrus Juicer:

Adjustable reamer with 3 pulp control settings-low, medium, high; Auto-reversing universal juicer cone for more efficient juicing

Final-Spin feature extracts more juice from pulp; Extra-long Snap-Up spout accommodates more glasses and prevents dripping

Juicing cone accommodates small limes to large grapefruits; Cover activates Final-Spin feature and protects against dust

Brushed stainless steel design; Easy-clean dishwasher-safe parts

