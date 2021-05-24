FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Summer juicer deals up to 40% off: Cuisinart Citrus $18, Bella Extractor $30, more from $7

-
AmazonHome GoodsCuisinart
40% off From $7

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Electric Citrus Juicer for $18.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 or so, today’s offer is roughly 40% off the going rate, within about $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. There are certainly other ways to do it, including by hand, but I certainly wish I had one after hand-squeezing an entire bag of limes for the margaritas this past weekend. Features include three pulp control settings, auto-reversing, and a “final spin” function that “extracts more juice from pulp.” Alongside the dishwasher-safe parts, this model can accommodate, limes, lemons, grapefruits and other citrus fruits in those size categories. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

If you are looking to get a good hand work out in this summer though, save some cash and grab one of these hand squeezers for around $13 Prime shipped instead. I, for one, would spend the extra $5 for the electric model, but this is a very highly-rated option with 4+ star reviews from over 7,700 Amazon customers. 

More summer juicer deals:

Swing by our home goods guide for even more summer kitchenware deals including the Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender, our ongoing discount on Char-Broil’s 5-burner gas grill, and Ninja’s Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker. We also have some solid offers on Gorilla Grip All-Purpose Work Gloves, the Thermos Stainless King Travel Tumbler, and Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale with up to $500 in savings on yard tools, grills, and more. 

More on the Cuisinart Electric Citrus Juicer:

  • Adjustable reamer with 3 pulp control settings-low, medium, high; Auto-reversing universal juicer cone for more efficient juicing
  • Final-Spin feature extracts more juice from pulp; Extra-long Snap-Up spout accommodates more glasses and prevents dripping
  • Juicing cone accommodates small limes to large grapefruits; Cover activates Final-Spin feature and protects against dust
  • Brushed stainless steel design; Easy-clean dishwasher-safe parts

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Cuisinart

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon wil leave this sofa at your door for $278 (Reg. ...
Switch to wood pellets while Masterbuilt’s Smoke ...
Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars buildable helmets, battle pa...
Enjoy a haircut at home with this cordless trimming kit...
Twelve South’s BookBook case protects your iPhone...
WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSDs pack 7,000MB/s speeds from $12...
This highly-rated leather Apple Watch band is down to a...
Amazon’s 12V/800mA car battery charger + maintain...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $35+

Summer snack-ready Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender now just $22 (Refurb, Orig. $50)

$22 Learn More
27% off

Cuisinart Cast Iron Grilling Woks and Griddle Pans up to 27% off at Amazon from $20

From $20 Learn More
44% off

Up to 44% off best-selling Liquid I.V. electrolytes and organic supplements at Amazon from $12

From $12 Learn More

Green Deals: Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter sees first price drop to $720, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Mother’s Day sale, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

Learn More

Green Deals: EGO 56V electric yard tools jumpstart your summer lawn care from $159, more

Learn More
Reg. $330

Amazon wil leave this sofa at your door for $278 (Reg. $330)

$278 Learn More
Reg. $144+

Originally $450 Harman Onyx Studio 4 Speaker with Siri access now $100 in all three colorways

$100 Learn More