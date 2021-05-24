FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This highly-rated leather Apple Watch band is down to a new low at just $8.50 Prime shipped

-
AmazonApple
New low $8.50

OUHENG (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 42/44mm Leather Apple Watch Band in Brown/Black for $8.55 Prime shipped. Down from its $12 to $15 normal going rate, today’s deal beats our last mention by $1.50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked by $0.50. This band is designed to fit Apple’s 42/44mm Watch and can wrap around wrists ranging from 6.5- to 8.8-inches in diameter. The outer surface is made from high-quality genuine leather and the back is a silicone rubber, which gives you the best of both worlds when it comes to materials. The outside looks nice and sophisticated, while the inside is comfortable and sweat-proof. Plus, there are air channels on the inner surface so your skin has plenty of room to breathe. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 12,000 happy customers.

Not a fan of leather or silicone? Well, we have a roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for you to browse through. There are various styles and designs available there, and pricing can be found as low as $5. There are both low-cost and more premium bands to pick up, so you’ll likely find something to suit your style.

Don’t forget to swing by our Apple guide to see the next time Apple Watch goes on sale. Right now, we’re tracking discounts on iPhone 11/Pro/Max from $540, the new M1 11-inch iPad Pro at $50 off, and even the latest iPad Air at up to $79 off. In need of a fitness tracker without spending hundreds on an Apple Watch? Right now, Amazfit’s Bip U Pro GPS smartwatch is on sale for $49.50, which offers 9-days of battery life on one charge as well as plenty of tracking abilities.

Leather Apple Watch band features:

Stainless steel connector are included for easy installation, locks onto your watch precisely and security. Special and attractive, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion, it can be men’s or women’s. Made from genuine leather on the surface and soft silicone rubber on the black.

