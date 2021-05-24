WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSDs pack 7,000MB/s speeds from $120 (Save up to 30%)

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of WD_Black SN850 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drives starting at $119.99 shipped. The most notable offer from the batch is the 500GB model with Heatsink at $139.99. Down from the usual $200 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $43, and marks a new all-time low.

Whether your desktop PC is running out of storage space or its existing drive is beginning to show its age, WD’s SN850 SSD is a worthy upgrade. With up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds, this NVMe drive is an ideal addition to your PC gaming rig or NAS with its PCIe Gen4 technology. The added heatsink allows for improved performance for playing games stored on the drive and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 460 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD deals:

Or if you’d rather just upgrade to a new computer instead of replacing the SSD on a desktop machine, we’re tracking a pair of all-time lows on Dell’s latest XPS 13-inch 11th Gen. Laptops. Arriving with 20% in savings across the pair, you’ll be able to upgrade to the newest 2-in-1 models from Dell starting at $1,319.

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD features:

The future of gaming has arrived with the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD. Long load times are obsolete with PCIe Gen4 technology, reaching up to 7000MB/s read speed and up to 5300MB/s write speed. Spend more time playing and less time deleting, storing your latest and favorite games with up to 2TB capacity.

