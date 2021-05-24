FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Oakley and Costa sunglasses from just $44 Prime shipped at Woot, today only

Today only, Woot is currently offering Oakley and Costa sunglasses from just $43.99. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. Elevate your summer look with the Oakley Chainlink Polarized Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $59. For comparison, these stylish sunglasses are regularly priced at $193. This style has a polarized lens to help you see clearly and the durable frame is a great option for outdoor sports. Plus, the frame is very lightweight and has a three-point pressure system to help give you a precise fit. They can be dressed up or down with business or casual wear and the all-black coloring is also very versatile. The logos on the side also give it an elevated look as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to score additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales from top brands.

Our top picks include:

