Oakley and Costa sunglasses from just $44 Prime shipped at Woot, today only

Today only, Woot is currently offering Oakley and Costa sunglasses from just $43.99. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. Elevate your summer look with the Oakley Chainlink Polarized Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $59. For comparison, these stylish sunglasses are regularly priced at $193. This style has a polarized lens to help you see clearly and the durable frame is a great option for outdoor sports. Plus, the frame is very lightweight and has a three-point pressure system to help give you a precise fit. They can be dressed up or down with business or casual wear and the all-black coloring is also very versatile. The logos on the side also give it an elevated look as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to score additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales from top brands.

