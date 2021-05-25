FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bake some fresh loaves for the cookout: Bella Pro Series Bread Maker now $55 (Reg. $80+)

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsBella
Reg. $80+ $55

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 2-pound Bella Pro Series Bread Maker for $54.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150, this one currently fetches $80 via Amazon third-party sellers, is up to $95 off, and is now at the lowest we can find. After you scoop up a new grill, the only way to make those summer BBQs any better is with some fresh, homemade bread on the table and you can now do so at nearly $100 off. This model can make 1.5- or 2-pound “bakery-style” loaves in as little as 2-hours with 25 preprogrammed cycles: basic, French, whole wheat, quick, sweet, gluten-free, dough, knead, cake, sandwich, specialty, and more. Three crust shade options, a delay start timer so it’s ready when the grilling is done, and more round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars

When it comes to bread makers, today’s lead deal is about as affordable as it gets from a trusted brand with solid ratings. This highly-rated Cusinart model has dropped in price recently, but it is still up at $107, for comparison’s sake. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything comparable for around $50 at Amazon outside of this Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic that’s now marked down to $52.60 shipped. Regularly closer to $66, this highly-rated option makes loaves between 1- and 2-pounds with a very similar setup as today’s lead deal. 

We also have some solid offers on wine accessories and home kegerators today for your summer gatherings as well as a great deal on the Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill and OtterBox Trooper Softside Coolers. But our home goods guide has plenty more where those came from including up to $500 off at Home Depot, these particularly handy little Amazon bungee cables, and more than $100 off the LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum

More on the Bella Pro Series 2-lb. Bread Maker:

The Bella Pro Series 2-lb. Bread Maker makes fresh bread in under 2 hours with the express cycle and allows you to enjoy bakery style bread at home. Prepare fresh homemade bread in advance with the 13-hour delay start timer and select between 2 loaf sizes: 1.5 lb. or 2 lb. Customize your bread with the 15 preprogrammed cycles, including Gluten Free, French, and Quick. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Bella

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Regularly up to $30 iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermomet...
Insignia 1-Tap Beverage Cooler Kegerator now $170 off +...
Upgrade to Kamado Joe’s Jr. Charcoal Grill at a l...
Save up to $170 on OtterBox Trooper Softside Coolers to...
Amazon will sell you 20 of its 36-inch bungee cords for...
Tackle at-home repairs with this 39-piece tool kit for ...
LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum with 80-min. dual-bat...
Nanoleaf’s new Shapes HomeKit starter kits and ex...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Segway Ninebot S Electric Scooter takes you around town for $450, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Tackle lawn tasks with SKIL’s PWR CORE 40V Brushless Electric Mower at $279, more

Learn More
Reg. $15

Own The Martian, Back to the Future, Home Alone, and other 4K movies for just $5 each

$5 each Learn More
Up to $60 value

Prep for Apple Music lossless streaming with a 4-month individual or family trial for FREE

FREE Learn More

Sony’s new X-series Bluetooth speakers have mic inputs and up to 30 hours of battery life

Learn More
Reg. $90+

Score a Nintendo refurb 2DS at $55 before prices skyrocket on the legacy handheld

$55 Learn More

Speedo’s #1 best-selling Teamster Backpack falls to $38.50, more from $9 (Up to 50% off)

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $50

Tribit’s highly-rated StormBox Micro Speaker has dropped to $32.50 (Save 35%)

$32.50 Learn More