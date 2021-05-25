Bake some fresh loaves for the cookout: Bella Pro Series Bread Maker now $55 (Reg. $80+)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 2-pound Bella Pro Series Bread Maker for $54.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150, this one currently fetches $80 via Amazon third-party sellers, is up to $95 off, and is now at the lowest we can find. After you scoop up a new grill, the only way to make those summer BBQs any better is with some fresh, homemade bread on the table and you can now do so at nearly $100 off. This model can make 1.5- or 2-pound “bakery-style” loaves in as little as 2-hours with 25 preprogrammed cycles: basic, French, whole wheat, quick, sweet, gluten-free, dough, knead, cake, sandwich, specialty, and more. Three crust shade options, a delay start timer so it’s ready when the grilling is done, and more round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars.

When it comes to bread makers, today’s lead deal is about as affordable as it gets from a trusted brand with solid ratings. This highly-rated Cusinart model has dropped in price recently, but it is still up at $107, for comparison’s sake. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything comparable for around $50 at Amazon outside of this Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic that’s now marked down to $52.60 shipped. Regularly closer to $66, this highly-rated option makes loaves between 1- and 2-pounds with a very similar setup as today’s lead deal.

We also have some solid offers on wine accessories and home kegerators today for your summer gatherings as well as a great deal on the Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill and OtterBox Trooper Softside Coolers. But our home goods guide has plenty more where those came from including up to $500 off at Home Depot, these particularly handy little Amazon bungee cables, and more than $100 off the LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum.

More on the Bella Pro Series 2-lb. Bread Maker:

The Bella Pro Series 2-lb. Bread Maker makes fresh bread in under 2 hours with the express cycle and allows you to enjoy bakery style bread at home. Prepare fresh homemade bread in advance with the 13-hour delay start timer and select between 2 loaf sizes: 1.5 lb. or 2 lb. Customize your bread with the 15 preprogrammed cycles, including Gluten Free, French, and Quick.

