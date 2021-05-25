Clean up your desk with this 2-tier monitor riser at an Amazon low of $11 (Save 50%)

HAVEN FURNITURE CO.,LIMITED (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO 2-Tier Monitor Riser for $10.99 Prime shipped with the code GQ53695V at checkout. This is a 50% savings from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this monitor riser sets itself apart from the rest thanks to its unique 2-tier design. This allows you to store something like a laptop on the first tier, keyboard and mouse on the desk, and a monitor (or even the new iMac) on the top. When doing this, your display will be raised up to a more ergonomic height. Another benefit is your desk will be neater and more organized than ever before, given the additional storage space produced here. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when opting for this monitor riser from WALI on Amazon. It’s available for $8.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Sure, you won’t get two tiers to use here, but it still allows you to uphold a display and store a laptop or keyboard/mouse under it. Whichever model you choose, however, you’ll enjoy a more ergonomic desk experience.

Further upgrade your desk experience with official Samsung wireless charging pads from $30. You’ll find convertible, DUO, and other models on sale here, ensuring that you find a discounted model that suits your needs.

More on HUANUO’s 2-tier Monitor Riser:

This HNLL2D monitor stand is made of heavy-duty steel, which can easily support heavy equipment weighing up to 44 pounds. At the same time, it has anti-skid pads to make it more stable and can meet the requirements of long-term use.

The top of the monitor riser can be used as a printer stand, monitor riser, laptop stand, and the rest can store documents, printing paper, etc., which is very suitable as a desktop organizer.

It only takes two minutes or less to assemble the computer stand into a single layer or a double layer as needed.

