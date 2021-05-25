Crucial’s MX500 2TB 3D NAND 2.5-inch Internal SSD hits Amazon low at $154 (Reg. $230), more

Amazon is now offering the Crucial MX500 2TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5-inch Internal SSD at $153.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $230, today’s deal is as much as $76 or 33% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Accelerated by micron 3D NAND technology, this model can reach speeds of up to 560MB/s while integrated power loss immunity “preserves all your saved work if the power unexpectedly gets cut.” The usual 5-year Crucial warranty is in place here as well as AES 256 bit hardware based encryption. There are much faster options out there, but they also cost drastically more than today’s lead deal. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 57,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Other SSD deals:

You’ll also find a slightly price drop available on the 1TB model at $98 if you think you can get away with a smaller capacity. But when it comes to 2TB internal SSDs, today’s lead is easily among the most affordable we can find, brand name or otherwise.

But if you’re looking for the latest and greatest, check out our recent roundup of WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSDs. The 2TB models will run you a bit more than today’s lead deal but we are talking about super fast NVMe drives here and you will find more affordable options starting from around $120 as well. For something more portable, we also have the metal-finish Seagate Touch 1TB HDD matching the Amazon low at $50 for today only.

More on the Crucial 2TB SSD:

Sequential reads/writes up to 560/510 MB/s and random reads/writes up to 95k/90k on all file types

Accelerated by Micron 3D NAND technology

Integrated power loss Immunity preserves all your saved work if the power unexpectedly gets cut

AES 256 bit hardware based encryption keeps data safe and secure from hackers and thieves

Crucial 5 year limited warranty

