Track weight loss with eufy Smart Scale P1 at $28, its lowest price in months, more from $19

Today only, Woot is offering the Anker eufy Smart Scale P1 with HealthKit for $27.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon charges $45 for the same scale and today’s deal beats our last mention by $2, marking the best price that we’ve tracked in months. This smart scale features built-in Bluetooth that allows it to hook into apps on your phone and track weight, BMI, and up to 14 other body measurements inside of Apple Health or Google Fit. The digital display also showcases your progress each time you step on it, which can really help boost motivation if you’re working on getting fit for summer. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

Update: Amazon is offering the Etekcity Smart Scale for $18.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and matches the lowest price we have tracked just once before. This unit captures 13 body composition measurements like body fat, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. An unlimited number of users can tap into the smart features of this scale and stats can be synced across popular platforms like Apple Health, Google Fit, Samsung Health, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

All things considered, this is one of the more budget-focused smart scales on the market from a well-known brand that captures quite a few different mody measurements. However, RENPHO does have a lower-cost Bluetooth scale worth considering. It also ties into HealthKit, Google Fit, as well as Fitbit, offering a similar feature set to eufy’s model above. However, it only measures weight and BMI, negating things like bone mass, body fat, and other measurements that the Smart Scale P1 captures. Given that it’s $13.50 on Amazon, the savings might be worth the trade-offs here in your scenario.

Another way to keep tabs on weight loss and fitness journeys is by employing a smartwatch. The TicWatch Pro Wear OS Smartwatch is currently on sale for $130, which saves 35% from its normal going weight. Since it runs Wear OS, it ties into Google Fit natively to keep tabs on steps taken, calories burned, and more.

Anker eufy Smart Scale P1 features:

Instantly learn 14 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more. Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!