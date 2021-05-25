FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get lifelong access to award-winning Language App Babbel for Just $179 (Reg. $499)

-
Apps Games
Save now $179

From exploring new cultures to improving your memory, there are many great reasons to learn a language. Babbel makes the process fun and engaging, with interactive lessons that take only 10–15 minutes a day. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription covering 14 languages for just $179 (Reg. $499) at 9to5Toys Specials.  

Ever been on vacation and found yourself wishing you could speak the local language? That is one good reason to become bilingual. Here’s another: college graduates who know two languages earn 2% more on average. Whatever your motivation, Babbel will help you excel. Available on iOS, Android, and desktop browsers, this highly-rated app helps you master languages from around the world.

Developed by over 100 linguistics experts, Babbel teaches words and phrases through fun picture quizzes. You can also participate in simulated conversations, with the app using speech recognition to hear your answers. Babbel even provides feedback on your accent. The lessons focus on real-world topics, so you can start connecting with people straight away. Offline learning helps you practice on the go, and Babbel offers personalized review sessions to reinforce your knowledge.

The app is used by over 10 million people worldwide, with ratings of 4.6 stars on the App Store and 4.5 stars on Google Play.

Order today for only $179 to get your lifetime subscription covering all 14 languages, worth $499.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Best Android app deals of the day: Swiftly Switch Pro, ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ABBYY Business Card...
Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40...
It Takes Two, BIOMUTANT, Days Gone, DOOM Eternal, more ...
Seagate’s official 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Se...
PowerA Animal Crossing Switch controller hits Amazon lo...
PDP’s magnetic Xbox Series X/S Charging System hi...
Upcoming Sonic Encyclo-speed-ia collectibles now up to ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ABBYY Business Card Reader, Fenix for Twitter, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $270

Get the award-winning photo editor Luminar with add-ons and training for $40 (Reg. $270)

$40 Learn More
36% off

Add bias lighting to your home theater with Govee’s Bluetooth RGB LED light strip at $9

$9 Learn More
Review

Review: Monolith M-TWE earbuds bring personalized audio with SoundID [Video]

Learn More
$170 off

Insignia 1-Tap Beverage Cooler Kegerator now $170 off + wine fridge/accessories from $15

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $45

Track summer weight loss journeys with the eufy Smart Scale P1 at $28, its lowest price in months

$28 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Swiftly Switch Pro, ProCam X, Business Card Reader Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More

Goal Zero launches new Venture portable power banks with 30W USB-C and rugged designs

Learn More