Regularly up to $30 iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer now extra 15% off at $17

iHealthLabs (94% positive feedback in the last 30-days) via Amazon is offering its iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 direct and currently on sale at $20, today’s offer is another 15% off that listing, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. This battery-powered thermometer can take your family’s temperature without any physical contact using a built-in infrared tri-point sensor. It “collects more than 100 data points per second…ensuring maximum accuracy every time” with an “extra-large” LED screen, quiet vibration alerts, a 12-month warranty, and an all-ages design. It ships with the two AAA batteries it needs to operate as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 112,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Another option with solid ratings in the non-contact category is this TSAI Digital Thermometer at $13 or less when you clip the on-page coupon. It’s not quite as modern-looking to my eyes, and the ratings aren’t nearly as impressive, but it will get the job done and save you a few extra bucks. I, for one, would drop the extra few dollars on the iHealth model though.

Speaking of health tech, be sure to check out the new all-time low we spotted on TicWatch’s Pro Wear OS Smartwatch as well as the eufy Smart Scale P1 at $28, its lowest price in months. Then dig in to our sports and fitness guide for even more ways to stay healthy and in shape including this at-home fitness gear from $8 and our ongoing MyProtein offers at nearly 50% off.

More on the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer:

No Touch Measuring, Just Safe and Hygienic: PT3 Built-in infrared temperature sensor, reads body temperature within 1.18 inches of the center of the forehead without physical contact.

Tri-Point Sensors Accuracy: An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while distance and environmental sensors combine to account for other variables; ensuring maximum accuracy every time temperature is taken.

Fast, Simple, Clear and Quiet: The intuitive single-button control design thermometer reads the temperature in just 1 second from a clear bright extra-large LED screen, even in total darkness. The quiet vibration alerting ensures there is no buzzing noise and no disturbance.

