Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ABBYY Business Card Reader, Fenix for Twitter, more

It’s time to gather up all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list for you. This morning has already brought with it some great Apple deals including AirPods Pro and Apple’s Smart Folio, but we are now ready to lineup the day’s most notable price drops from its digital App Stores as well. Highlights include titles like FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner, ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro, Fenix for Twitter, Eventide music production gear, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Fenix for Twitter: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lab Values Reference: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DigiStix Drummer AUv3 Plugin: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Unhatched: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Eventide Blackhole Reverb: $10 (Reg. $20)

Plus loads more Eventide music production apps 50% off

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, Xbox Super Saver Sale, more

Heads up music producers! All Moog iOS apps are now FREE (Reg. up to $30 each)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: CookBook – The Recipe Manager: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: New Pixels: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: WealthPlus Net Worth: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Boom2:Volume Boost & Equalizer: FREE (Reg. $14)

More on ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro:

ABBYY Business Card Reader –The World’s Fastest Business Card Scanner & Contact Management App for iPhone and iPad! Now ABBYY BCR for your Apple Watch. You won’t need to reach for your device to remember somebody’s name. View contacts and make phone calls right from ABBYY BCR on your Apple Watch! ABBYY Business Card Reader easily & simply captures & stores contact from business cards in 25 languages to your smartphone and tablet. BCR allows for cards to be automatically photographed, cropped and saved in 30% less time. The recognized data can be saved in either your device Contacts or in the app own digital storage.

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40...
Best Android app deals of the day: Mind Games Pro, Day ...
It Takes Two, BIOMUTANT, Days Gone, DOOM Eternal, more ...
Seagate’s official 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Se...
PowerA Animal Crossing Switch controller hits Amazon lo...
PDP’s magnetic Xbox Series X/S Charging System hi...
Upcoming Sonic Encyclo-speed-ia collectibles now up to ...
Heads up music producers! All Moog iOS apps are now FRE...
