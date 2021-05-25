Merrell gets you hiking with 20% off favorite styles + free shipping: Sneakers, apparel, more

Merrell’s May Sale continues with 20% off hiking favorites including sneakers, sandals, boots, apparel, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders and express shipping on purchases of $120 or more. Get outdoors with the men’s Nova Hiking Shoes that are currently marked down to $88. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $110. This style was designed to be able to run through trails and propel you forward with a slightly curved outsole. They also have a shock-absorbing cushioning that also promotes comfort. The material is lightweight as well as quick-drying with a mesh lining that’s highly breathable as well. Be sure to head below the jump to score the rest of our top picks from Merrell or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

