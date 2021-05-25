FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Metal-finish Seagate Touch 1TB Portable HDD now matching Amazon low at $50 (Today only)

Amazon is now offering the Seagate One Touch 1TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $62.50 at Best Buy and as much as $69 at Amazon over the last 3-months, this is the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the Amazon all-time low as well. While it might not be one of those speedy portable SSDs, it is also much more affordable and still a great option for backups, moving files, and your photo library. You’re looking at a textured metal finish, a “designated folder for automatic file synchronization,” and compatibility with Windows and Mac right out of the box, according to Seagate. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

If the sweet metal finish isn’t getting you excited above, save a touch more with this WD 1TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive at $48. Or, check out this Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External Hard Drive at $45. Both options carry even better ratings, will save you a touch more, and provide nearly the same feature set as today’s lead deal. 

Be sure to check out the refreshed Seagate One Touch USB-C SSD lineup as well as this ongoing deal on WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSDs at up to 30% off and this SanDisk 200GB microSDXC card down at $22.50. Seagate also recently shut down its NAS remote service and we have now rounded up all of the best alternatives for your home setup right here

More on the Seagate One Touch 1TB Portable HDD:

Store and access photos and files on the go with Seagate One Touch. The perfect compliment to personal aesthetic, it features a minimalist brushed metal enclosure and quick plug-and-play connectivity with the included USB 3.0 cable. Great as a Mac external hard drive or Windows drive, simply back up with a single click or schedule automatic daily, weekly, or monthly backups. Plus—edit, manage, and share photos with a one-year complimentary subscription to Mylio Create and a four-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan!

