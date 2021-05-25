FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Perry Ellis Memorial Day Event cuts extra 30% off sale items from just $9: Polos, pants, more

-
Fashionperry ellis
30% off From $9

The Perry Ellis Memorial Day Sale offers an extra 30% off sale items when you apply promo code MDW30 at checkout. Plus, receive a free mask pack in orders of $75 or more and complimentary delivery. Polish your spring and summer wardrobe with the Ultra Soft Touch Polo Shirt. This style is currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $70. With Father’s Day right around the corner, it would make a fantastic gift idea. It’s available in nine color options and was designed for comfort. The stretch-infused fabric is nice golf mobility and great for golf outings as well. The split hem is also flattering and adds breathability too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Perry Ellis.

The most notable deals for men include:

Looking for more deals? Eddie Bauer is currently offering 50% off your purchase for Memorial Day. Plus, Fossil is offering an extra 40% off all sale items as well.

