Prep for Apple Music lossless streaming with a 4-month individual or family trial for FREE

Groupon is offering four months of Apple Music service for FREE to new subscribers. Both individual and family plans are available here. For comparison, you’d normally only get a 3-month trial from Apple directly and today’s deal is among the best we’ve seen outside of a 6-month individual subscription trial back in March. The headlining feature of Apple Music will soon be lossless streaming and Dolby Atmos tracks, which are slated to launch “soon.” Sure, we don’t know exactly when when it’ll be ready, but with a 4-month trial, you’re bound to be able to check out the new service without having to pay a dime.

When it comes to listening to tunes, Apple Music is what I personally use and I absolutely love it. From the native Siri, HomePod, and CarPlay integrations to the tie-in with what your friends are listening to, it’s my favorite music service currently. Plus, I love being able to say, “Hey Siri, play the song that goes …” and then say some lyrics and have it play that exact song by the artist I’m thinking of, all without knowing the title. Plus, whether you have a HomePod, Sonos, or Amazon Echo, Apple Music will work for you flawlessly. Learn more about Apple Music here.

While today’s deal is great for those who have never tried out Apple Music, it’ll still only get you four months of streaming before Apple will begin charging you $10 per month for continued use of the service. If you don’t want to pay at all to stream, having an Amazon Prime account will automatically give you access to Amazon Music. This service delivers ad-free streaming of over 2 million songs at no additional charge outside of your base Prime membership. It’s a great alternative for those who just don’t want to spend the extra cash to listen to music.

If you’re excited about the upcoming lossless feature of Apple Music, you’ll need some specialized hardware to fully take advantage of 24-bit 192kHz tracks. Recently, we outlined the best hardware for you to pick up in order to enjoy Apple Music lossless streaming in all its glory. Surprisingly, you can enter the lossless audio world for as little as $100 if you already have some gear, but just $210 gets you a full-fledged setup of both a DAC and headphones.

