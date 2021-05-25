FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 25% on this fully-adjustable aluminum tablet stand at just $13.50 on Amazon

-
25% off $13.50

Leader Seller (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Licheers Tablet Stand Holder for $13.49 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s discount saves 25% and comes within $1 of our last mention. You’ll find that this stand easily upholds the iPads, iPhones, or even the Nintendo Switch. The aluminum design ensures that it’ll remain nice and sturdy for years of use. It’s height-adjustable, ranging from 9.6- to 13.4-inches tall and the angle can be tilted up to 60-degrees, allowing you to dial in the perfect settings every time. It would be the perfect pair with Apple Sidecar if you have both a Mac and iPad, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For those who don’t need to uphold a tablet 13-inches in the air, we’ve got another option for you to consider. This 4-pack of plastic smartphone/tablet stands is available for $7 at Amazon. They’re right around $1.75 each, which is pretty budget-focused. Just keep in mind that these aren’t quite as configurable and they don’t offer height adjustments. But, with four, the whole family can prop up their device with ease. Plus, it folds flat making it super simple to toss in a backpack or purse.

After you check out the deals above, be sure to swing by our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup. Today, we’re tracking a Qi-enabled lamp, wireless charging stations, Bluetooth earbuds, and many more items at fantastic prices.

Licheers Tablet Stand Holder features:

  • All aluminum alloy iPad stand holder, which makes it 3X stability and more durable. The weighted solid metal base with silicone pads can support kinds of the tablet, never shaking. With the anti-slip silicone on the Clamp, our tablet holder for desk will provide maximum protection for your device from any scratches and slide. The wider hook (0.71in) will be friendly with all tablets cases, never fall off.
  • This iPad stands and holders are widely compatible with 4.0-12.9 screen cell phones, tablets, and other devices, such as iPhones, iPad, Tablets, Switches, Kindles, ebook Reader, which is bringing more fun to your.
  • Licheers tablet stand holder supports height adjustment from 8.9- to 13.4-inches and 60 angle adjustment. iPad stands for desk provides you an ergonomic viewing angle for enjoying entertainment.

