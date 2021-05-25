Score a Nintendo refurb 2DS at $55 before prices skyrocket on the legacy handheld

Remember Nintendo 2DS handhelds? Of course you do! Well, as hard as they have become in recent years to actually get a hold of at a decent price, Nintendo is now offering refurbished models for $49.99 plus $5 flat rate shipping. Regularly listed at $90 in new condition over at GameStop (when they are in-stock anyway) with renewed options on Amazon skyrocketing to over $200, now might be a good chance to score a piece of Nintendo history for your collection. Don’t get us wrong though, the 2DS is still very much playable. There are loads of 3DS games on the eShop that it plays including everything from Mario and Kirby titles to handheld Metroid games, and even Animal Crossing New Leaf. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

You can expect your piece of playable Nintendo memorabilia to ship in great condition too. Nintendo’s refurbishment process is a particularly good one that includes its standard 1-year warranty and, in this case, all of the extras: AC Adapter, stylus (color may vary), 4GB SD Memory Card, and 6 AR Cards. More details from Nintendo:

Although it may have minor cosmetic blemishes, it is guaranteed to be fully functional. We think you will find the standards for Authentic Nintendo Refurbished Products are VERY high.

And more for discounted ways to deck out the Nintendo game room, browse through these ongoing Yoshi and Animal Crossing plushy deals from $9 as well as all of these PowerA Switch accessories from $15.

Then hit up the Nintendo eShop AniMAY game sale and the early summer eShop deals at up to 50% off as well as our coverage of Nintendo’s new Game Builder Garage, the latest Switch Online game library additions and the still available Nintendo Wireless SNES controller for $35.

More on the Nintendo 2DS:

When you pick up a Nintendo 2DS, you get all the features of the Nintendo 3DS system, minus 3D. The Nintendo 2DS system plays Nintendo 3DS (and even Nintendo DS ) games in 2D, so you have tons to choose from. Connect with friends, other players, and wireless hotspots using the wireless StreetPass and SpotPass communication modes to unlock exclusive content for games and download other entertainment. From games to photos and beyond, Nintendo 2DS is the ultimate 2D gaming experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!