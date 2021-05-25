FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Speedo’s #1 best-selling Teamster Backpack falls to $38.50, more from $9 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the Speedo Teamster 2.0 Backpack for $38.66 shipped. That’s up to 45% off what Speedo is charging, is 23% less than it has been averaging at Amazon over the last six months, and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re a dedicated swimmer or simply like the style of this bag, it’s a solid option worth considering. There’s a laptop compartment inside that’s spacious enough for a 16-inch MacBook Pro along with several other compartments throughout. Some of the most notable have to be a hidden ventilated front pocket and side pocket with drainage. This ensures that wet swimming clothes cannot negatively impact any gear stored in the main compartment. This #1 best-seller has nearly 2,500 Amazon reviews and is rated an average of 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks priced from $9.

More backpacks on sale:

Peruse a ton of other bag discounts when shopping the Thule Memorial Day sale at Amazon. There you’ll find hundreds of options priced from $15 and even up to $149 off. Plus, don’t forget that you can fill out your new bag with Seagate’s Touch 1TB Portable HDD at $50. And when it comes to news, a new ROCCAT Torch USB-C Mic is now available for pre-order in addition to Belkin’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub.

Speedo Teamster 2.0 Backpack features:

Built tough for swimmers, by swimmers. Designed to handle all your gear, the functional Teamster backpack has been updated with a sleeker body that now stands better when empty, a customizable top flap and a hidden ventilated front pocket. Just like the best-selling original, this bag is anchored by an unlined main compartment and features a side pocket with drainage for storing damp items, plus another that can hold a large water bottle. This is the one carryall you need to go about your day hands free and worry free.

