The North Face takes 25% off best-selling styles from $15: Tanks, shorts, shoes, more

The North Face offers 25% off select styles during its Customer Appreciation Event. Prices are as marked. Stock up on The North Face’s best-selling gear including shorts, tank tops, shoes, pants, backpacks, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s Active Trail Linerless Shorts. This style is currently marked down to just $24 and originally were priced at $40. These will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe when working out, hiking, or heading to a casual event. The material is also lightweight, which is great for summer weather as well as quick-drying. Rated 4.8/5 stars from the North Face customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from this event and you will want to check out the Merrell May Sale that’s offering 20% off hiking styles.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

