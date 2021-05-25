FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TOMS Surprise Sale offers up to 70% off over 350 styles from $20: Sneakers, sandals, more

The TOMS Surprise Sale starts now with up to 70% off and over 350 styles included. Prices are as marked. Update your shoes with deals on sandals, sneakers, boots, dress styles, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. For men, the Baja Slip-On Sneakers are currently marked down to $30, which is $20 off the original rate. The slip-on design gives you convenience and it also features a cushioned insole for added comfort. These shoes are made of 100% vegan materials and pair nicely with all of your spring and summer shorts. Plus, you can choose from two color options as well. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from TOMS.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Seacliff Sandals are another standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $40 and originally were priced at $75. These sandals are nice to pair with dresses, shorts, jeans, and more. You can also choose from three color options and the cut-out details are very on-trend for this season.

Our top picks for women include:

