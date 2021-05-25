Upgrade your patio with JBL’s all-weather Control X speakers at $90 (Refurb, Orig. $350)

JBL is offering a 2-pack of its JBL Control X 2-Way 5.25-inch Indoor/Outdoor Loudspeakers for $89.99 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, Amazon sells this exact speaker kit for $350 right now, and today’s deal beats our last mention by $10 to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. These speakers are designed to withstand all weather conditions, meaning you can use them both inside and out. Whether you’re trying to upgrade a garage workshop to have better audio, or prep for summer birthday parties, JBL’s Control X are a great choice. They provide “accurate sound” so that way music, movies, and more are easy to hear no matter what’s going on. Rated 4.4/5 stars. You’ll get a 1-year electronic component and 5-year loudspeaker component warranty with your purchase.

Now, of course, you’ll need speaker wire to hook these up. We recommend Amazon’s own 100-foot spool of 16-gauge wire to tackle that task, since it’s just $13.50. However, something else you’ll need is a decent amplifier to drive the speakers. This one is $80, offers both Bluetooth and line inputs, and drives up to 100W speakers, which is exactly what JBL’s Control X require. On the front, there’s a volume knob as well as bass and treble, allowing you to dial in the perfect balanced audio experience.

When it comes time to upgrade your home theater’s audio system, we’ve got just the deal for you. Right now, we’re tracking a deal that drops Monoprice 5.1.2-channel home theater system with wired subwoofer to $180. This is down from its normal $250 going rate, and allows you to use Monoprice’s system to enjoy Dolby Atmos-enabled home theater audio without breaking the bank.

More on JBL’s Control X Speakers:

Powerful, all-weather indoor/outdoor stereo speakers

Engineered to deliver accurate sound

Clean, contemporary design

Built for seamless integration with your system

