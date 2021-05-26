Amazon has starter electric guitar kits with amps, tuners, more at $128 shipped (Reg. $160)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, DBROTH (97% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering LyxPro Electric Guitar Complete Beginner Starter Kits for $127.99 shipped. Regularly $200, they fetch closer to $160 and are now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in 2021. While they might not say Fender on the headstock, this is an affordable way to score an entire starter kit including the guitar, a 20-watt amp with cable, digital tuner, a strap, picks, a bag, and extra strings. The guitar features a Rosewood fingerboard, Canadian Maple neck, and adjustable pickups, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,800 and is the best-selling beginner kit on Amazon. More details below.

Just for comparison’s sake, a comparable starter kit from Fender goes for around $280 at Amazon right now. Whichever model you go with, it might be a good idea to score one of Amazon’s affordable Folding A-Frame Guitar Stands art $16 Prime shipped so you don’t have to keep taking it in and out of the bag.

More on the LyxPro Electric Guitar Beginner Starter Kits:

39 INCH ELECTRIC GUITAR : Perfect for beginner and intermediate players Plug In Guitar Features High-Quality Materials Including Premium Rosewood Fingerboard, Canadian Maple Neck, Volume/Tone, S-S-S pickups, Knobs & More

COMPLETE GUITAR SET : Ultimate Starter Package Includes Full Size Guitar & All the Parts & Equipment They Need to Rock Straight Out the Box | Perfect Choice for Novice & Intermediate Players

