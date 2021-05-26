FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

CONTIGO’s 2-pack of Chill + West Loop Water Bottles keep you hydrated at $10 each

-
AmazonHome GoodsContigo
Amazon low $21

Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of Contigo AUTOSEAL Chill + West Loop Water Bottles for $21.12 Prime shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay nearly $40 for this bundle and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on this combo. Both bottles are BPA-free and employ both leak- and spill-proof AUTOSEAL technology. The 20-ounce bottle can keep drinks cold up to 28-hours thanks to its THEMALOCK vacuum insulation, while the 16-ounce bottle is designed for keeping your liquid hot for five hours or cold for 12 hours. Plus, the lids are both top-rack dishwasher-safe, while the bodies will require you to hand-wash. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 100,000 happy users.

If you’re someone who loves infused drinks, then we recommend giving Contigo’s West Loop Travel Mug Tea Infuser Accessory a look. It’s available for under $9 on Amazon and allows you to enjoy a refreshing infused beverage at any time. It’s only compatible with the West Loop bottle, however, so do keep that in mind.

On a tighter budget? Don’t forget that right now, GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Bottle is down to an unbeatable price. In the sale we’re tracking, you can grab it for right at $5, which is 48% off its normal going rate. There’s no telling how long the discount will last, so you’ll want to be sure to cash in on the savings before the price goes back up.

More on CONTIGO’s Water Bottle Combo:

  • BPA-free water bottle and Travel mug both feature Leak- and spill-proof AUTOSEAL technology
  • Stainless steel water bottle keeps drinks cold up to 28 hours with THERMALOCK vacuum insulation
  • Stainless steel Travel mug keeps drinks hot up to 5 hours or cold up to 12 with THERMALOCK vacuum insulation
  • Water bottle and Travel mug both offer one-handed drinking with the push of a button
  • Top-rack dishwasher-safe lids, hand-wash-only stainless steel bodies

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Contigo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Get the car sparkling this summer: Chemical Guys cleani...
HP’s Pavilion Desktop sports a Ryzen 7 4700U with...
Beats Solo Pro Headphones deliver ANC, Apple’s H1 chi...
Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike has returned to an Amazon lo...
All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 review: Promises productivity...
Complete your spring cleaning with Amazon’s organ...
Amazon offers solid 50% price drops on a range of ceram...
Smartphone sanitizers from $28: PhoneSoap UV Wireless +...
Show More Comments

Related

48% off

It’s hard to beat GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Bottle at $5 (Save 48%)

$5 Learn More

Fresh Stanley Star Wars gear turns up ahead of May the 4th: Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, more

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $24

Thermos 16-oz. Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Tumbler hits Amazon 2021 low at $16

$16 Learn More
43% off

Caterpillar, CRKT, and other knives/multi-tools from $7 (Up to 43% off)

From $7 Learn More
20% off

Get the car sparkling this summer: Chemical Guys cleaning kits, wax, more from $23

From $23 Learn More
New lows

Save on LEGO’s Darth Vader Helmet for the first time + Technic Liebherr R at $107 off

$107 off Learn More
Reg. $849

HP’s Pavilion Desktop sports a Ryzen 7 4700U with integrated Radeon graphics, more at $731

$731 Learn More

Anker showcases upcoming MagSafe power bank alongside new Thunderbolt 4 dock, more

Learn More