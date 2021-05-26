CONTIGO’s 2-pack of Chill + West Loop Water Bottles keep you hydrated at $10 each

Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of Contigo AUTOSEAL Chill + West Loop Water Bottles for $21.12 Prime shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay nearly $40 for this bundle and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on this combo. Both bottles are BPA-free and employ both leak- and spill-proof AUTOSEAL technology. The 20-ounce bottle can keep drinks cold up to 28-hours thanks to its THEMALOCK vacuum insulation, while the 16-ounce bottle is designed for keeping your liquid hot for five hours or cold for 12 hours. Plus, the lids are both top-rack dishwasher-safe, while the bodies will require you to hand-wash. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 100,000 happy users.

If you’re someone who loves infused drinks, then we recommend giving Contigo’s West Loop Travel Mug Tea Infuser Accessory a look. It’s available for under $9 on Amazon and allows you to enjoy a refreshing infused beverage at any time. It’s only compatible with the West Loop bottle, however, so do keep that in mind.

On a tighter budget? Don’t forget that right now, GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Bottle is down to an unbeatable price. In the sale we’re tracking, you can grab it for right at $5, which is 48% off its normal going rate. There’s no telling how long the discount will last, so you’ll want to be sure to cash in on the savings before the price goes back up.

More on CONTIGO’s Water Bottle Combo:

BPA-free water bottle and Travel mug both feature Leak- and spill-proof AUTOSEAL technology

Stainless steel water bottle keeps drinks cold up to 28 hours with THERMALOCK vacuum insulation

Stainless steel Travel mug keeps drinks hot up to 5 hours or cold up to 12 with THERMALOCK vacuum insulation

Water bottle and Travel mug both offer one-handed drinking with the push of a button

Top-rack dishwasher-safe lids, hand-wash-only stainless steel bodies

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!