Cubii Jr. helps you stay fit while working from home at 2021 low of $200 (Reg. $250)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Cubii Jr. Under Desk Elliptical for $199.99 shipped. Down from $250, this is the best price that we’ve tracked in 2021, with our last mention being around Black Friday 2020 at $185. If your job has transitioned to be work from home for the foreseeable future, then you’ll need something to stay in shape while in the office. This model slips underneath your desk and allows you to workout while sitting down, which is a really unique experience. There’s a built-in LCD display so you can monitor progress by tracking calories burned, strides pedaled, distance traveled, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Should you pick up the elliptical above, then we also recommend using a fraction of your savings to pick up this workout mat that can help protect hardwood floors from equipment. It’s available for $29 on Amazon, and is made by Cubii as well. There’s also the Cushii by Cubii, which is a lateral lumbar support. If you’re placing the Cubii Jr. on carpet, then the workout mat might not be something you’re interested in. However, proper lumbar support at your desk can really help you end a workday in better spirits. For $49, it’s well worth considering picking one up.

Stay hydrated while working out when you pick up GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Bottle. Right now, you can grab it for right at $5, which is 48% off its normal going rate. We spotted this deal a few days ago, so there’s no telling how long it’ll last.

Cubii Jr. features:

Patented ergonomic angels provide a smooth elliptical exercise that is low impact on your joints.

Select from 8 resistance levels, allowing you to adjust and control the intensity of your workout.

Your purchase includes all required equipment for easy assembly (4 screws and you’re done). Estimated assembly time is 3-5 minutes.

A built- in display monitor tracks real time, calories, RPM, strides and distance.

