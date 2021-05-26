Amazon offers Dickies Relaxed Fit Jeans for $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $28), more

Amazon is offering the Dickies Men’s Relaxed Fit Straight-Leg Duck Carpenter Jean in the color Rinsed Moss Green for $15 Prime shipped. Today’s rate is the lowest price in over a year, matched with the all-time low, and they’re regularly priced at $28. This style is a great option for the working man because of how durable they are. These pants also have a worn-in feel for added comfort as well as stretch-infused fabric. It also features side pockets to store tools as well as a hammer loop. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 14,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal to score today is the PGA Tour Golf Shorts for men in Caviar for $24.99. Regularly priced at up to $55, this is the lowest price we’ve seen in over six months. These shorts are great for golfing due to the stretch-infused fabric and they feature UPF 50 sun protection as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 2,100 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, you will want to check out the Macy’s Memorial Day Event that’s offering up to 60% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your order.

Dickies Straight-Leg Carpenter Jeans feature:

A jean built to comfortably withstand the toughest working conditions, this sanded and garment washed 100 percent cotton duck jean provides broken-in comfort from day one with a stylishly distressed look and non-binding relaxed straight leg fit

These comfortable jeans sit slightly below the waist and feature a roomy seat and thigh with a straight leg that fits over boots; Keep the tools of your trade close at hand with the hammer loop on left leg and dual tool pockets on right

The world’s leading performance workwear brand, Dickies has been making quality workwear and apparel since 1922; All Dickies clothing offers superior craftsmanship and unmatched value to deliver classic style and long-lasting comfort every day

We make jeans, outerwear, school and work uniforms, sports shirts, kids wear, hats, socks, underwear, boots, gloves, belts, eyewear, backpacks, bags and much more

