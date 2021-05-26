Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike has returned to an Amazon low at $339 just in time for spring

Amazon currently offers the Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike for $339 shipped. Having dropped form $400, today’s offer is matching our previous mention from back in February for the Amazon all-time low. Arriving just in time for spring weather, the Jeston Bolt is a great option for cruising around town over the next few months. Sporting a lightweight design that can fold up when not in-use, the Jetson Bolt arrives with a 250W motor that can hit up to 16 MPH top speeds. And with a 15-mile range, it’s more than capable of handling trips down the road and commuting, as well as just joyrides throughout summer. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 400 customers. Head below for more.

Ditch the E-Bike design noted above and go with a more lightweight electric scooter instead to save some extra cash. The popular Segway Ninebot ES1L at $300 is a great option to consider for cruising around this spring thanks to its 12.4 MPH top speeds and over 12-mile range. If you’re looking to get in on the EV action but at a more affordable price point, this is a notable alternative that comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating.

Keep all of those environmentally-friendly discounts going by checking out Goal Zero’s 20% off Memorial Day sale. With a collection of its popular power stations and solar panels on sale, these are the best prices of the year to upgrade your campsite, tailgate, or outdoor adventurer kit.

Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike features:

Explore your neighborhood or enjoy your commute all on a single battery charge. The aluminum alloy frame is lightweight and sturdy, supporting up to 250 lbs. and made for everyday use. Easily take it up and down stairs, slide it under your desk, or tuck it away at home with the collapsible handlebar. Zip around town in style with the Bolt’s powerful yet quiet motor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!