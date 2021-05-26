Grab Logitech’s Rugged Folio Keyboard for latest 10.2-inch iPad at a new low of $120

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech Rugged Folio Keyboard Case for latest 10.2-inch iPad at $119.99 shipped. Normally fetching $140, today’s offer saves you $20, beats our previous mention by $6, and marks a new all-time low. This is also only the second notable discount of the year. Perfect for families that could use a little extra protection, Logitech’s Rugged Folio is an ideal way to keep Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad safe. It features an integrated keyboard that pairs over the Smart Connector alongside a spill-proof design, added drop-resistance, and a folio to protect the screen. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 240 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more when you give up the more rugged design found above by picking up the ZAGG Messenger Folio 2 Keyboard Case at $60. This alternative will still deliver an improved iPad typing experience, just relying on Bluetooth as opposed to the Smart Connectivity noted on the featured model. But for less than half the price, it’ll make for a compelling option nonetheless.

Speaking of additional savings in the iPad realm, Best Buy is still clearing out the previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro at $149 off. Marking the lowest price yet on the entry-level model, this is a great time to grab a compelling iPadOS experience if you can live without the latest and greatest. That’s alongside Apple’s companion Smart Folio cases from $63.

Logitech Rugged Folio iPad Keyboard features:

Heavy-duty protection Slim design Think you need a chunky case to protect your new iPad (7th gen) from drops spills and scratches? Think again Rugged Folio is a surprisingly slim keyboard case with military-grade drop protection for iPad Rugged Folio was designed to withstand the toughest environments while also giving you the comfort and style you crave It features 4 use modes spill-proof keys and a convenient shortcut keys This light all-in-one case provides front and back protection for your device and even features a convenient spot to store your digital pencils.

