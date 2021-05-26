FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Grab Logitech’s Rugged Folio Keyboard for latest 10.2-inch iPad at a new low of $120

-
AmazonLogitech
Reg. $140 $120

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech Rugged Folio Keyboard Case for latest 10.2-inch iPad at $119.99 shipped. Normally fetching $140, today’s offer saves you $20, beats our previous mention by $6, and marks a new all-time low. This is also only the second notable discount of the year. Perfect for families that could use a little extra protection, Logitech’s Rugged Folio is an ideal way to keep Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad safe. It features an integrated keyboard that pairs over the Smart Connector alongside a spill-proof design, added drop-resistance, and a folio to protect the screen. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 240 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more when you give up the more rugged design found above by picking up the ZAGG Messenger Folio 2 Keyboard Case at $60. This alternative will still deliver an improved iPad typing experience, just relying on Bluetooth as opposed to the Smart Connectivity noted on the featured model. But for less than half the price, it’ll make for a compelling option nonetheless.

Speaking of additional savings in the iPad realm, Best Buy is still clearing out the previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro at $149 off. Marking the lowest price yet on the entry-level model, this is a great time to grab a compelling iPadOS experience if you can live without the latest and greatest. That’s alongside Apple’s companion Smart Folio cases from $63.

Logitech Rugged Folio iPad Keyboard features:

Heavy-duty protection Slim design Think you need a chunky case to protect your new iPad (7th gen) from drops spills and scratches? Think again Rugged Folio is a surprisingly slim keyboard case with military-grade drop protection for iPad Rugged Folio was designed to withstand the toughest environments while also giving you the comfort and style you crave It features 4 use modes spill-proof keys and a convenient shortcut keys This light all-in-one case provides front and back protection for your device and even features a convenient spot to store your digital pencils.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Logitech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Scoop up a 4-pack of multi-color/white hub-free Sengled...
Amazon has starter electric guitar kits with amps, tune...
Upgrade your battlestation with up to $200 off LG Ultra...
Amazon-renewed Ninja Foodi 6.5-quart Multi-Cooker now d...
Bring Samsung’s Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker to y...
Take M1 on-the-go with Apple’s latest MacBook Air at ...
Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac sees first Amazon dis...
CORSAIR K100 RGB mechanical keyboard with 44-zone Light...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $199

Apple’s prev-gen. Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro drops to low of $98 (Save 51%)

$98 Learn More
Reg. $99

Apple’s Smart Folio for previous-generation iPad Pro on sale from $63 (Reg. up to $99)

From $63 Learn More
Amazon low

Apple’s latest iPad Air now up to $79 off as new Amazon lows arrive

$79 off Learn More
Reg. $349

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro now $299

$299 Learn More

Nomad debuts first leather AirTags accessories alongside refreshed iPad Pro cases

Learn More
Reg. $40+

Scoop up a 4-pack of multi-color/white hub-free Sengled smart bulbs at $27 (Reg. $40+)

$27 Learn More
25% off

PrAna’s Memorial Day Event takes 25% off sitewide w/ deals from $20: Shorts, t-shirts, more

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $160

Amazon has starter electric guitar kits with amps, tuners, more at $128 shipped (Reg. $160)

$128 Learn More