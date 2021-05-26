FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom refreshes your wardrobe with up to 60% off Cole Haan, adidas, Callaway, more

-
FashionNordstrom
60% off + free shipping

Nordstrom has thousands of new markdowns at up to 60% off to update your wardrobe for summer. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on Cole Haan, Patagonia, adidas, Callaway, The North Face, Nike, and more. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Cole Haan ZeroGrand Eon Wingtip Dress Shoes for men. This style is currently marked down to $100, which is 50% off the original rate. These shoes are available in three color options and the leather details will give you a polished look. The energy foam cushioning was designed to promote all-day comfort and the perforated details also add breathability. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Nordstrom or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Levi’s Memorial Day Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off already-reduced styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom

About the Author

PrAna’s Memorial Day Event takes 25% off sitewide...
Joe’s New Balance Memorial Day Event takes up to ...
Allen Edmonds celebrates Dad with a Father’s Day ...
The North Face takes 25% off best-selling styles from $...
Merrell gets you hiking with 20% off favorite styles + ...
TOMS Surprise Sale offers up to 70% off over 350 styles...
Levi’s Memorial Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide +...
Perry Ellis Memorial Day Event cuts extra 30% off sale ...
Show More Comments

Related

85% off

Men’s Wearhouse Memorial Day Event takes up to 85% off Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, more

From $15 Learn More
50% off

Cole Haan Get Ready for Summer Event takes up to 50% off select styles + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Sale offers deals from $13: Nike, Calaway, Walter Hagen, more

From $13 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Scoop up a 4-pack of multi-color/white hub-free Sengled smart bulbs at $27 (Reg. $40+)

$27 Learn More
25% off

PrAna’s Memorial Day Event takes 25% off sitewide w/ deals from $20: Shorts, t-shirts, more

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $160

Amazon has starter electric guitar kits with amps, tuners, more at $128 shipped (Reg. $160)

$128 Learn More
Reg. $230

Google Nest Hub Max sees first price cut of the year to $180 (Save $50)

$180 Learn More
Save $200

Upgrade your battlestation with up to $200 off LG UltraWides, 4K monitors, more from $197

$197 Learn More