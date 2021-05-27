FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take this 4-pack of highly-rated Vont LED Headlamps on your adventures for $20 (30% off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessVont
30% off $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the 4-pack Vont Spark LED Headlamp Flashlights for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $28, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Suitable for both kids and adults with an adjustable headband, they are great for camping, running, or adventures with the kids in the backyard. Features include up to 90-hours of battery life (batteries included), seven light modes (low, medium, high, strobe, and more), and up to 45-degrees of adjustable tilt. The IPX5 waterproof and drop-resistant design round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,600 customers at Amazon where they have achieved best-seller status. More details below. 

If the headlamp design isn’t working for you, just score this 6-pack of EverBrite Impact Handheld Torch Flashlights for $16 Prime shipped instead. They also run on included batteries and come in six bright colors that are as useful as they will be fun fo the kids. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,000 Amazon customers. 

Then head over to this deal hub for more outdoor gear to support your adventures this summer. We still have great deals live on Caterpillar and CRKT tools from $7 as well as SOG’s 4-in-1 Tactical Pen, this this 20-pack of Amazon Basics 36-inch bungee cords, and even more multi-tools from $8 right here

And be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box deals including Sun Joe’s Electric Pressure Washer and these VANKYO projectors at up to 55% off the going rates.

More on the Vont ‘Spark’ LED Headlamp Flashlights:

  • Ultra bright & long lasting: Featuring super bright Proprietary vleds that can vividly light up your immediate vicinity, even in total darkness. Unbeatable battery life of up to 90 hours (2X of our competitors’). Easily light up an entire tent, road or even a mountain. (Batteries are included for your convenience)
  • Easy 7 light mode toggle: Easy, quick and single button press to toggle through 7 light modes. Low/Medium/High/Strobe (Main Light) and Low/SOS/Strobe (Side Lights). Efficiently use only the light you need.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Vont

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Have this upholstered sofa shipped to your door for $30...
Contigo’s 3-piece Bottle Cleaning Brush Set with ...
Amazon’s Kindle E-reader portfolio has many models an...
MyProtein 11-lb. Whey Isolate bundle with six protein b...
AirPods Max see rare discount to new Amazon all-time lo...
Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with up to $150 off NETGEAR Nighthaw...
Never miss a moment with Amazfit’s always-on retr...
RESPAWN’s Racing Style Rocker hits $139, more gam...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Illuminate your yard for spring BBQs with two solar LED lights for $27 (50% off), more

Learn More

Green Deals: EGO 56V electric yard tools jumpstart your summer lawn care from $159, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Hover-1 Switch 2-in-1 electric skateboard/scooter is great for kids at $150, more

Learn More

Green Deals: BLACK+DECKER battery-powered lawn equipment at up to $90 off, more

Learn More
Reg. $349

Have this upholstered sofa shipped to your door for $305 (Reg. $349)

$305 Learn More
Save $150

Take up to $150 off Philips soundbars, bundle wireless subwoofers, more from $52

From $52 Learn More
Review

Tested: Move over, AirPods – Skullcandy Dime earbuds are a compelling fitness companion at just $25

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $10+

Contigo’s 3-piece Bottle Cleaning Brush Set with lifetime warranty now $6 (Reg. up to $15)

$6 Learn More