Take this 4-pack of highly-rated Vont LED Headlamps on your adventures for $20 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the 4-pack Vont Spark LED Headlamp Flashlights for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $28, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Suitable for both kids and adults with an adjustable headband, they are great for camping, running, or adventures with the kids in the backyard. Features include up to 90-hours of battery life (batteries included), seven light modes (low, medium, high, strobe, and more), and up to 45-degrees of adjustable tilt. The IPX5 waterproof and drop-resistant design round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,600 customers at Amazon where they have achieved best-seller status. More details below.

If the headlamp design isn’t working for you, just score this 6-pack of EverBrite Impact Handheld Torch Flashlights for $16 Prime shipped instead. They also run on included batteries and come in six bright colors that are as useful as they will be fun fo the kids. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,000 Amazon customers.

Then head over to this deal hub for more outdoor gear to support your adventures this summer. We still have great deals live on Caterpillar and CRKT tools from $7 as well as SOG’s 4-in-1 Tactical Pen, this this 20-pack of Amazon Basics 36-inch bungee cords, and even more multi-tools from $8 right here.

And be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box deals including Sun Joe’s Electric Pressure Washer and these VANKYO projectors at up to 55% off the going rates.

More on the Vont ‘Spark’ LED Headlamp Flashlights:

Ultra bright & long lasting: Featuring super bright Proprietary vleds that can vividly light up your immediate vicinity, even in total darkness. Unbeatable battery life of up to 90 hours (2X of our competitors’). Easily light up an entire tent, road or even a mountain. (Batteries are included for your convenience)

Easy 7 light mode toggle: Easy, quick and single button press to toggle through 7 light modes. Low/Medium/High/Strobe (Main Light) and Low/SOS/Strobe (Side Lights). Efficiently use only the light you need.

