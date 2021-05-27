FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple discounts popular TV show seasons to $10 or less in latest sale

Earlier this week, Apple discounted a selection of movies packed with classic villains and now is continuing those savings with its latest built your TV library sale. Arriving at $9.99 or less, you’ll find everything from popular shows like Veep, Fleabag, Snowfall, Cobra Kai, and more at some of the best prices of the year. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple launches new iTunes TV show sale

Whether you’re looking to rewatch a favorite series or want to expand your library to prepare for the next binging session, today’s sale is filled with price cuts for $10 or less. Down to some of the best prices of the year, this is a great time to load up your library with popular series.

And then don’t forget that Apple also kicked off a massive movie sale earlier in the week that’s discounting a selection of flicks starring classic villains like Wicked Witch of the West, Pennywise, Voldemort, Jigsaw, and The Terminator. Plus, the week’s $1 movie rental is still up for the taking alongside everything else in our media guide today.

