Capture 4K video from above with the Ninja Dragon Vortex 9 Drone for $80 (Reg. $149)

-
Reg. $149 $80

For anyone who enjoys making YouTube videos or capturing adventures, investing in a good drone is a no-brainer. Ninja Dragon Vortex 9 RC Quadcopter Drone offers 4K video and incredible features at a very affordable price — it’s now only $79.99 (Reg. $149) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

From mountain biking to landscape photography, every major YouTuber uses drones today. Having your own eye in the sky allows you to capture the full vista, and the more advanced models can track you like a human camera operator. It’s like having your own flying film crew.

The Vortex 9 offers the kind of features you would expect from a $1,000 drone. Sporting a high-quality 4K camera, this quadcopter delivers four times more detail than full HD.

The drone connects to your phone via Wi-Fi, allowing you to save footage and see a live first-person view. Four channels help you take full manual control, while six-axis stabilization keeps the footage smooth. You can even perform barrel rolls with this thing.

Altitude Hold mode works like autopilot hovering, and Headless mode allows you to fly without pre-flight adjustments. You can also get the drone to return to your side with one button press.

The best thing of all? These features are packed into a drone that measures just five inches long — perfect for any hike.

Order today for just $79.99 to get the Vortex 9 at 46% off the retail price.

