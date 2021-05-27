FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cole Haan Memorial Day takes extra 20% off dress shoes, sneakers, sandals, more

-
FashionCole Haan
20% off From $30

The Cole Haan Memorial Day Weekend Sale that’s offering extra 20% off select styles with promo code MDW20 at checkout. Find great deals on dress shoes, sandals, sneakers, and more from $30. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. For men, the Nantucket Penny Loafers are currently marked down to $72 and originally were priced at $130. These shoes are timeless to wear for years to come and they’re cushioned for added comfort. The slip-on design adds convienience and versatile to dress up or down with shorts, jeans, chino pants, and more. They also have specific grooves also adds traction, which is great for spring or summer weather. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Sperry Flash Sale that’s offering styles starting at just $30 shipped.

