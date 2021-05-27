Contigo’s 3-piece Bottle Cleaning Brush Set with lifetime warranty now $6 (Reg. up to $15)

Amazon is now offering the 3-piece Contigo Water Bottle and Travel Mug Cleaning Brush Set for $5.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $15, it more typically sells for $10 or so, is now another 41% off, and matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. While made specifically for the popular Contigo travel mugs and water bottles, this set will help you properly clean out just about anything of that nature. The dishwasher will get that job done most of the time, but you’ll almost certainly want to get hands on for a good cleaning at some point and this set is a great way to do it. All top-rack dishwasher-safe with a lifetime warranty, you get a bottle brush, straw brush, and lid brush here. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

Most of the best options in the bottle cleaner brush category on Amazon go for nearly as much as today’s lead deal, but you could score one for $3 Prime shipped with this Scotch-Brite Water Bottle Scrubber. You won’t get the particularly handy straw brush here, but for folks that don’t use one, this is a solid option as well.

We also have a particularly notable deal available on this GiiVEN Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Bottle that is down at below $5 Prime shipped, which is about 50% off the going rate on the highly-rated option. Just make sure you check out Stanley’s latest Star Wars bottles and the rest of the outdoor adventure, camping, and summertime gear/tools on sale right here.

More on the Contigo Water Bottle Cleaning Brush Set:

3-Piece set is compatible with all CONTIGO travel mugs, water bottles and kids cups

3-Piece brush set contains bottle brush, straw brush and lid brush

All brushes are top-rack dishwasher safe

Brushes feature ergonomically-designed handles with durable, non-abrasive bristles

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!