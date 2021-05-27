GAP Summer Kickoff Event takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase

The GAP Summer Kickoff Event takes 50% off tanks, tees, and dresses. Plus, save 40% off sitewide with code SUNSHINE and an extra 10% off your purchase when you apply promo code ADDON at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale that will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe is the Classic V T-Shirt for men. It’s currently marked down to just $11 and will pair nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, chino pants, and more. It can also easily be layered and it regularly is priced at $20. You can choose from an array of fun color options as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars from GAP customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from GAP and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

